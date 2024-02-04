Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,336,000. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $275.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $291.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

