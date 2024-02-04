Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.30 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 233.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

