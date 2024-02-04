Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,603,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,126,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,878,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:APO opened at $103.13 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

