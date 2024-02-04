Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY stock opened at $197.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.02. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.10.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

