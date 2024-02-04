Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 8,407 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,389,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,915,598 shares of company stock valued at $110,148,498 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $42.02.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.