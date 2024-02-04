Oppenheimer Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $300.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $324.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.92.

NYSE ROK opened at $268.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.35.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,850. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after buying an additional 162,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,671,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,778,000 after buying an additional 70,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

