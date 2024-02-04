Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $98.05 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

