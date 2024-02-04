Ordinals Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $144.37 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $53.50 or 0.00124575 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 54.5762409 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $100,287,706.55 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

