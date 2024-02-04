Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.88.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSK

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $115.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.50.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 86.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.