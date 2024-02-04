Oxen Trading Up 4.4% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $5,121.64 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,892.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00157799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.03 or 0.00552538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00059433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.46 or 0.00388032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00167807 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,577,136 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.