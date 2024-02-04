PAAL AI Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $86.89 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,662,790 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 779,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.11152094 USD and is down -6.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,660,919.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

