Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

