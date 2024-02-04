Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,795 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,435. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.11 and a twelve month high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.