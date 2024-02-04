Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $380.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PANW opened at $345.06 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $154.11 and a 52-week high of $350.60. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 196.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

