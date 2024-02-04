Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.89

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.89 and traded as high as $36.88. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $36.76, with a volume of 4,090 shares changing hands.

Pandora A/S Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Its jewelry material includes silver, gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls, and glass. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.