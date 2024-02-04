Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.90-24.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.64-20.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.92 billion. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 23.900-24.500 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $474.64.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.0 %

PH stock opened at $510.36 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $300.86 and a 52-week high of $514.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.09 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.