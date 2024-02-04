Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $17,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

Paychex Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.77. 1,946,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.