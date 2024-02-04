Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 784,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $19,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGC. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,091.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 100,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 91,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 69,520 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGC opened at $26.48 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $471.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $135,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,404.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

