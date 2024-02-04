Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,584 shares of company stock worth $1,407,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $182.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.82. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.24 and a 12 month high of $184.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.