Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,570,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 68.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,331,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,725 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,831. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

