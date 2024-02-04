Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $185.79 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The firm has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

