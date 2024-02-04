Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,809,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,821.89 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,849.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,648.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,576.03.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

