Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 93.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 33,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,504,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $3,433,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $132.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.79. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $156.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

