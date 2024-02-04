Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 3,421 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $194.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

