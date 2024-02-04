Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

RSG opened at $173.66 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.17 and a 12 month high of $174.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.78.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

