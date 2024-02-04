Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Takes $864,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $245.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.55 and its 200-day moving average is $207.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $246.74.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

