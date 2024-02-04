PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEP traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,307,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $235.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.