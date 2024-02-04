PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of PEP traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,307,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $235.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
