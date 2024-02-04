Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $75.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.43.

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Performance Food Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $2,508,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $6,895,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2,234.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 57,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.