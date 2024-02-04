Persistence (XPRT) Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Persistence has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular exchanges. Persistence has a total market cap of $61.63 million and $413,640.21 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Persistence

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,404,890 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

