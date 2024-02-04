Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

In other news, Director Gary S. Briggs bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,383.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $759.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

