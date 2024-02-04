Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.93. 51,718,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,994,164. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

