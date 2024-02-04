Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.050-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.5 billion-$61.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.5 billion.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

