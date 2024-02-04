PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PCG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Get PG&E alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PG&E

PG&E Stock Performance

PG&E Cuts Dividend

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. PG&E has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.