PGGM Investments Has $5.43 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,201 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Chevron were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $753,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 114,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.7% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $152.24 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $174.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.08 and a 200-day moving average of $154.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.17%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.