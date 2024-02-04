PGGM Investments Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 102.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,149 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Copart were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Copart by 110.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 97.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 98.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 365,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 181,831 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

