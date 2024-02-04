PGGM Investments Lowers Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $198.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $204.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

