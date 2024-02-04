PGGM Investments Sells 7,608 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $408.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

