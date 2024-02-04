Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
Pgs Asa Stock Up 4.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80.
Pgs Asa Company Profile
PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets.
