Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 188,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Phillips 66 worth $177,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average is $120.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $148.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.71.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

