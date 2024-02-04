Piper Sandler Boosts UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $99.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $87.50 to $99.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

UMBF opened at $82.22 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.84.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,079,000 after buying an additional 149,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,659,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after buying an additional 545,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after buying an additional 174,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 646.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after buying an additional 2,248,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,505,000 after buying an additional 1,095,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.