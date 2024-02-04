Piper Sandler Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $79.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.67.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average is $91.62. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.