Polkadot (DOT) One Day Volume Reaches $99.55 Million

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $6.81 or 0.00015800 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion and $99.55 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Polkadot Coin Profile
Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,407,562,070 coins and its circulating supply is 1,275,301,569 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polkadot Coin Trading
