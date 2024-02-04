PotCoin Price Tops $0.0024 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 54.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $10.30 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00158348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009321 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002309 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

