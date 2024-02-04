Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

POWL opened at $122.91 on Thursday. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $125.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.75.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Powell Industries will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $945,179.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $309,897.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,740,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,933,727.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,627 shares of company stock worth $1,709,678. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

