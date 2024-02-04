PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,310,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,258,664 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,078,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $140.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

