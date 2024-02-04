PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.93.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $140.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.