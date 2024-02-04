Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Precigen has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 54.48% and a negative net margin of 1,257.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 96,686 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $136,327.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,096,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,327.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Precigen by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

