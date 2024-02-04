Probe Gold (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 12,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 16,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Probe Gold Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Probe Gold Company Profile

Probe Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Probe Metals Inc and changed its name to Probe Gold Inc in January 2023.

