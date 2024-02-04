Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is Archer Investment Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 2.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,194,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average is $119.57. The company has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

