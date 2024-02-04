PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

PTC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.82.

PTC Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $178.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $185.07.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,314.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,520 shares of company stock worth $5,914,092. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth $30,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

